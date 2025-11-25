Turner tallied six tackles (four solo), including 2.0 sacks, Sunday in a 34-7 victory versus Tampa Bay.

Turner took down Baker Mayfield for a nine-yard loss late in the first quarter and added another sack of Mayfield midway through the third. The third-year defensive tackle came into Sunday with 1.5 sacks on the season, so he more than doubled that total Sunday. Turner's six total tackles Sunday also marked a season high.