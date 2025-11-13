Turner (back) did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Turner may have picked up the injury during the Rams' Week 10 win over the 49ers. The injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday, but the third-year pro will have two more opportunities to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's NFC West tilt against the Seahawks. Turner has accumulated 21 tackles (nine solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one pass defense through nine regular-season games.