The Rams placed Turner (groin) on injured reserve Wednesday.

Turner suffered a significant groin injury during the Rams' Week 6 loss to the Cardinals, and the health issue is severe enough for him to warrant a stint on injured reserve. The fourth-year pro will be required to miss at least the next four games, so the earliest that Turner can return is Week 12 against the Packers on Wednesday, Nov. 25. In his absence, Braden Fiske should move into a starting role on the defensive line opposite Aaron Donald, while Tyler Davis and Larrell Murchison work in rotation.