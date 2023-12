Turner recorded five tackles (one solo), with 1.5 sacks, in Los Angeles' 36-19 win over the Browns on Sunday.

Turner led the team with 1.5 sacks, which also serves as a new season high for the 24-year-old. The rookie third-round pick has now compiled 4.5 sacks over the team's past four games, bringing his total to 5.5 on the season.