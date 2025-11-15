Turner (back) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Turner was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a back issue, but he was able to manage a limited practice Friday and give himself a puncher's chance to suit up in Week 11. If he can't go though, 2024 sixth-rounder Tyler Davis could be in line to start on the defensive line.