Turner recorded seven tackles (two solo) during the Rams' 27-7 loss to the 49ers in Week 1.

With Aaron Donald not playing Week 1, Turner was tasked with a bigger role in the pass rush alongside Myles Garrett, Byron Young and Braden Fiske. The Rams didn't end up sacking Brock Purdy in the loss, with the defense logging two quarterback hits for the entire game. Turner logged at least 7.0 sacks in each of his first three NFL seasons, and he'll look to tally his first sack of the 2026 campaign in Week 2 against the Giants on Monday, Sept. 21.