Turner finished the 2024 regular season with 62 tackles (35 solo), including 8.0 sacks, four pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across 17 games. He also logged 10 tackles (seven solo), including 3.0 sacks, in the Rams' two playoff games.

Turner's regular-season production mirrored his output during his rookie season in 2023. The second-year defensive tackle made his presence felt in the playoffs, particularly in the Rams' NFC wild-card win against the Vikings when he sacked Sam Darnold twice. Turner, Braden Fiske (knee), Byron Young and Jared Verse will man a formidable Rams' pass rush for the 2025 campaign.