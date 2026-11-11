Mumpfield caught both of his targets for 20 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Commanders.

Despite the lack of production, Mumpfield's 20 receiving yards ended up being second-most on the Rams behind Puka Nacua (150). The bigger news from Sunday's game was Nacua sustaining a PCL/MCL sprain in his knee and turf toe, and the superstar wide receiver is expected to miss at least one month while on injured reserve, per Sarah Bishop of ESPN.com. With Davante Adams (hamstring) also on IR until at least Week 11, that leaves the Rams with Mumpfield, Tutu Atwell and rookie sixth-rounder CJ Daniels as the top wide receivers for Matthew Stafford. The Rams hit the road for Week 10 against the Cardinals, whose defense has given up 19 passing touchdowns, which is second-most in the NFL behind the Raiders (20).