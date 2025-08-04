Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday that Mumpfield is "one of the guys that has really shined" during training camp.

McVay was similarly pleased in April when the Rams drafted Mumpfield in the seventh round, saying on video that the Pittsburgh product was easily the best wideout left on the board. A key role early in the season is unlikely with Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington competing for the No. 3 job, but Mumpfield at least appears on track for a roster spot. Mumpfield was a four-year starter at Akron and Pittsburgh, finishing each season in the ranges of 44 to 63 receptions and 551 to 813 receiving yards, before his draft stock took a hit at the 2025 Combine when he ran a 4.59 40 at 5-foot-11, 186 pounds.