Mumpfield failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 37-20 victory against the Cardinals.

The seventh-round pick out of Pittsburgh had a fairly quiet rookie year, finding a modest amount of playing time as a backup but never really gaining much momentum on the stat sheet. Mumpfield finished the regular season with a 10-92-1 line on 23 targets, ahead of only Blake Corum's 36 yards for output on the season. There were a few positives for Mumpfield, as he was on the field for all 17 regular-season contests, and he saw regular usage as a primary backup for Puka Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring) on offense alongside Xavier Smith after mostly staying on the bench for the first six games of the season. Mumpfield will get his first taste of the NFL postseason on Saturday, as the Rams travel to Carolina for a wild-card round showdown.