Mumpfield played 30 snaps on offense during Sunday's 34-10 victory against the Saints.

Despite another big day from Matthew Stafford (24-of-32 for 281 yards and four touchdowns), Tutu Atwell (hamstring) out and Puka Nacua (chest) missing a chunk of the second half, Mumpfield failed to keep the momentum from his first NFL touchdown in last week's contest rolling. Mumpfield could find himself with a bigger role if Nacua's injury persists into a Week 10 divisional showdown with the 49ers, with Xavier Smith and Jordan Whittington also vying for additional playing time behind Davante Adams.