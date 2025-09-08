Mumpfield recorded six snaps on offense and two snaps on special teams during Sunday's 14-9 win against the Texans.

Eight different players saw targets from Matthew Stafford on Sunday, but only Mumpfield and Jordan Whittington (who did have a five-yard rush) failed to record a target out of the Rams' group of wideouts. Given Mumpfield's rookie status, this isn't a real surprise, but fantasy managers hoping to see what the seventh-rounder can do in regular season action may be waiting for a while given Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell's commanding snap share through one game.