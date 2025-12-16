Mumpfield failed to haul in his lone target while playing 32 of the Rams' 72 snaps on offense in Sunday's 41-34 win over the Lions.

Mumpfield's 44 percent snap share placed him third among Rams wideouts behind Puka Nacua (56 percent) and Davante Adams (46 percent). Nacua's snap count was suppressed due to a mid-game bout with cramps, while Adams aggravated a hamstring strain during the contest. With Adams' availability for Thursday's game against the Seahawks seemingly in jeopardy, Mumpfield would likely stand to be one of the main beneficiaries from a playing-time standpoint if the six-time Pro Bowler is unable to play. However, the Rams are also likely to lean heavily on two- or even three-tight-end packages like they did this past Sunday, when all of Colby Parkinson, Terrance Ferguson and Davis Allen handled snap shares exceeding 70 percent. With that in mind, Mumpfield may not shape up as an especially enticing fantasy option in the event that Adams sits out.