Mumpfield could get a significant bump in opportunity Sunday in Week 7 against Las Vegas since Davante Adams (hamstring) is on IR and Puka Nacua (calf) is questionable to play, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

The Rams have so far suggested that Nacua's injury is minor, but he's officially questionable for Sunday. Meanwhile, Adams is out a minimum of four games. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will therefore likely look for another wideout to step up, and Mumpfield figures to get an opportunity to produce. When Nacua was out Weeks 2 and 3, Mumpfield hovered around a 70 percent offensive snap share, and he had a big performance against Denver, posting a 4-93-1 receiving line on eight targets. With that said, wideouts Jordan Whittington and Tutu Atwell could also be primed for increased roles, and Stafford may give more attention than usual to tight ends Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen.