Mumpfield secured his only target for five yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 35-7 victory against the Jaguars.

Mumpfield's maiden touchdown of his NFL career came when he burned past Jourdan Lewis and caught a five-yard dart from Matthew Stafford in the end zone. This was the first of Stafford's five touchdown passes, but despite the initial touchdown grab, Mumpfield wouldn't see another target on the day. The lack of targets isn't atypical, as this was just his second catch on the year. Despite a season-high 28 snaps on offense in the contest, Mumpfield is likely to revert to his light usage once Puka Nacua (ankle) returns from injury. The Rams are on bye in Week 8 before the Saints come to town in Week 9.