Mumpfield (ankle) exited Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys early due to an injury, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Mumpfield secured two of five targets for 24 yards prior to his exit Saturday. He was officially labeled 'questionable' to return Saturday, so it's possible had the affair not been a preseason contest, Mumpfield may have retaken the field. He'll work to get healthy in time to suit up for preseason action against the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 16.