With Puka Nacua (hip) inactive, Mumpfield is expected to serve as the Rams' WR2 behind Davante Adams against the Giants on Monday, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Jordan Whittington (quadriceps) is also inactive, so Mumpfield is expected to take on a larger role on offense for Monday's game, though the Rams will also likely lean more heavily on tight ends Colby Parkinson, Tyler Higbee and Terrance Ferguson in 13-man personnel. Mumpfield failed to haul in his lone target while logging 16 offensive snaps during the Rams' Week 1 loss to the 49ers.