The Rams selected Mumpfield in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 242nd overall.

Mumpfield led Akron as a freshman with 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns. He spent the next three seasons as a starter at Pittsburgh, rotating between reps outside and in the slot and leading the team in receiving as a senior. His NFL Combine performance left a lot to be desired, as he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash at 5-foot-11, 186 pounds, but he was consistently productive across his entire collegiate career. His main feature is his route-running ability, and now he'll get to learn behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in Los Angeles as he vies for a roster spot during training camp.