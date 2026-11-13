Mumpfield will take on an increased role for the Rams while Puka Nacua (knee) and Davante Adams (hamstring) are unavailable, Rams Wire reports.

Mumpfield and Tutu Atwell have taken most of the WR snaps alongside Nacua since Adams landed on injured reserve. It now sounds like Adams may return in a few weeks, while Nacua is out for at least a month and uncertain beyond that. There's a big opportunity ahead, but Mumpfield has been targeted on just 23 of 168 routes (13.7 percent), which is a low rate even for someone sharing the field with Nacua/Adams. Atwell has an even lower target rate (11.6 percent), so the Rams likely need their RBs and TEs to take on more offensive burden in Nacua's absence. While targets aren't assured, Mumpfield does seem like the safest bet to log a lot of WR snaps over the next few weeks.