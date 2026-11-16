Mumpfield brought in three of four targets for 81 yards in the Rams' 34-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

With Puka Nacua (knee/toe) and Davante Adams (hamstring) on injured reserve, Mumpfield operated as the de facto No. 1 receiver for Matthew Stafford. Mumpfield met the moment with a team-high receiving yardage total that more than doubled that of the next-closest pass catcher, Xavier Smith (40 yards). The 2025 seventh-round pick has now cleared the 80-yard mark twice this season, but Mumpfield could slide down to the No. 2 role in a Week 12 Thanksgiving Eve home matchup against the Packers on Nov. 25 if Adams is able to finish his recovery over the upcoming Week 11 bye.