Mumpfield secured three of eight targets for 40 yards in the Rams' 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Mumpfield helped fill in for the sidelined Davante Adams (hamstring/knee) and drew the second-most targets on the night from Matthew Stafford, although he still only got to half of team leader Puka Nacua's total. Mumpfield wasn't efficient with his opportunities, but he still finished with new career highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Mumpfield could continue in an expanded role in a Week 17 road matchup against the Falcons on Monday night, Dec. 29 if Adams remains sidelined for that contest.