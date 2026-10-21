Mumpfield caught two of three passes for 15 yards during the Rams' 18-16 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Mumpfield was on the field for only five offensive snaps against the Bills in Week 5, but he was more involved against the Cardinals with 27 offensive snaps. That snap count figures to increase for the Rams' next few games, seeing as Davante Adams is facing a 6-to-10 week recovery timeline for a ruptured left hamstring that required surgery, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The Rams will hit the road for Week 7 against the Raiders, whose defense ranks 25th in fantasy points allowed to opposing wide receivers.