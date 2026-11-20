The Rams are expected to lean more on Mumpfield and the rest of the team's wide receivers in the absence of Puka Nacua (knee), the latter of whom is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of the regular season, Nate Adkins and Jonathan Jones of The Athletic report.

Nacua is expected to miss "a couple of months" after undergoing surgery Tuesday to repair his MCL, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. With Nacua and Davante Adams (hamstring, IR) sidelined for Week 10 against the Cardinals, Mumpfield operated as the Rams' WR1 for that contest and finished with three catches (on four targets) for 81 yards in a 34-6 win for Los Angeles. The Rams are "hopeful" that Adams will return soon, but if he's not activated from injured reserve ahead of Wednesday's game against the Packers, then Mumpfield would lead Los Angels' wide receiver group that also includes Tutu Atwell, CJ Daniels and Xavier Smith.