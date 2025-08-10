Rams coach Sean McVay said Sunday that Mumpfield (ankle) won't miss any time after departing Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys early, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Mumpfield already appears healthy after suffering an ankle injury during Saturday's preseason game against Dallas. Expect him to take the field for preseason action against the Chargers on Saturday, Aug. 16, as he continues to compete for a depth roster spot at wide receiver.