The Rams activated Williams (foot) from the active/PUP list Monday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

This would seem to put the rookie ahead of schedule, with coach Sean McVay having previously said that Williams was expected to return to practice around the Rams' third preseason game. They haven't even played their first, and while he'll likely be eased into drills before actually practicing, this at least gives Williams a better shot to be ready for the preseason finale and/or Week 1. Earning a role is another matter altogether for the fifth-round pick, with the broken foot suffered in OTAs robbing him of most of his chances to make an impression. Williams thus seems most likely to start off at the bottom of the depth chart, or possibly even the practice squad once the regular season begins.