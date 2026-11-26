Williams is listed as active Wednesday against the Packers, but the running back has been dealing with a turf toe injury for the last month, according to Tom Pelissero of Netflix.

In order to play through it, Williams has had a special tape job as well as a carbon fiber insert in his shoe, per Pellissero. Williams' YPC has decreased in each of the past four games, bottoming out at a season-low 1.9 in the Rams' last game in Week 10 at Arizona. During that same four-game span, fellow RB Blake Corum has garnered double-digit touches while taking on a bit more of the backfield snaps. Perhaps the team's Week 11 bye will help Williams look more like himself Wednesday, but his performance has trended downward while dealing with the injury.