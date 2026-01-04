Williams (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Both Williams and fellow RB Blake Corum emerged from a Week 17 loss in Atlanta with ankle injuries. Williams maintained limited listings on all three Week 18 practice reports, while Corum was a non-participant Wednesday and Thursday before logging a capped session Friday. Both players entered the weekend as questionable, and now both have been deemed to be available Sunday. Williams may yield some backfield reps to Corum and fellow backup Ronnie Rivers, but the veteran still should produce after averaging 17.5 touches per game in the regular season.