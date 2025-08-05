Williams and the Rams agreed to terms Tuesday on a three-year, $33 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams had been heading into the final year of his rookie contract, but the 2022 fifth-round pick now locks in a three-year extension that includes $23 million guaranteed, per Schefter. Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing campaigns, Williams remains locked in atop Los Angeles' backfield depth chart with 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum and rookie fourth-rounder Jarquez Hunter available as backup options. Williams has proven himself a tremendous fit for coach Sean McVay's tendency to utilize a single workhorse running back, a role he's translated into 31 total touchdowns across the last two years (28 regular-season appearances). With his contract situation resolved, Williams can be considered one of the safest RB options coming off the board in the early rounds of fantasy drafts due to his having a legitimate shot to lead the league in carries. Fantasy managers may continue to exercise some caution regarding Los Angeles' offense as a whole until a specific timetable for the return of Matthew Stafford (back) is provided, though the Rams have expressed continued confidence that the veteran QB will be available for Week 1.