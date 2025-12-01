Coach Sean McVay said Williams' ankle is feeling "pretty good" Monday after the running back briefly exited Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Panthers, Nate Atkins of The Athletic reports.

Williams was injured in the second quarter but started the first series of the second half and finished Week 13 with a 13-72-1 rushing line on 67 percent of the offensive snaps. Blake Corum rushed seven times for 81 yards and one touchdown on 33 percent of the snaps. If Williams would need to miss any time, Corum would be an immediate plug-and-play fantasy RB1 for next Sunday's game against the Cardinals. It sounds like Williams avoided any sort of serious injury.