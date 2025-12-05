Rams' Kyren Williams: Avoids injury designation
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Williams (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Arizona, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Williams upgraded to full participation Friday after logging limited practices the previous two days. He suffered the ankle injury during last week's loss to the Panthers, which led to Blake Corum scoring a TD late in the second quarter. Williams returned after halftime and got most of the snaps/touches down the stretch, appearing no worse for the wear.
