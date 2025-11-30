Williams (ankle) returned to Sunday's game in Carolina, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

Williams missed the second-to-last offensive play for the Rams in the first half to have his right ankle examined and was considered questionable to return after halftime, but he was back on the field for the team's first snap on offense of the second half. He'll look to build upon the seven carries for 39 yards that he had prior to his exit.