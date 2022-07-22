The Rams will place Williams (foot) on the active/PUP list to open training camp, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Williams is in the midst of his recovery from a broken foot suffered in early June during L.A.'s offseason program. At the time, coach Sean McVay told Cameron DeSilva of USA Today that the rookie fifth-round pick would be sidelined until the early portion of training camp, which starts for the Rams on Saturday. Williams is eligible to practice and take part in preseason action at any point, so once he's healthy he'll vie for slotting behind the team's top running backs Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.