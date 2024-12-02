Williams took 15 carries for 104 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for nine yards in Sunday's 21-14 win over New Orleans.

Williams surpassed his previous best of 102 rushing yards against Green Bay in Week 5 in addition to scoring his 10th rushing touchdown of the season. The 2022 fifth-round gem accomplished these feats on just 15 carries, also setting a new high-water mark for yards per carry (6.9). Williams should continue to thrive as the Rams' lead tailback as the team prepares to host Buffalo next Sunday.