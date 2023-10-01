Williams rushed 25 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns and caught all three of his targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 29-23 overtime win versus the Colts. He also fumbled once.

A week after earning just 10 rushing attempts against the Bengals, the Rams went heavy on the run against a lackluster Colts defense and were rewarded with Williams netting a career-high in rushing attempts and yardage. The second-year back scored both of his touchdowns in the first quarter, and unlike the previous game, backup Ronnie Rivers saw a fair amount of touches of his own. Williams will face a stiff test in Week 5 against an Eagles defense that has been particularly sturdy against the run.