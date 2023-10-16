Williams rushed 20 times for 158 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-9 victory against the Cardinals.

It was a tale of two halves for the Rams' lead back, as Williams only had two rushes for four yards after two quarters of action. The Rams came out in the third quarter and flipped the script, rushing the ball nine straight times with Williams accounting for 52 yards on the drive alone. From there, Williams showed off his explosiveness with a pair of lengthy rushes for 27 and 31 yards respectively and capped it off with a five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put an exclamation point on an exceptional day, his second in three weeks with over 100 yards on the ground. Williams did pick up an ankle injury at the end of the game, but coach Sean McVay told Bridget Condon of NFL Network afterward that "I think he's going to be good. Just got his ankle tweaked at the end." It'll be something that fantasy managers should still keep an eye on with backup Ronnie Rivers (knee) also exiting the contest.