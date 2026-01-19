Williams rushed 21 times for 87 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding four receptions on five targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-17 playoff win over the Bears.

Williams had been splitting backfield work nearly evenly with Blake Corum down the stretch this season, but that was not the case in Sunday's divisional round victory. The 24-year-old Williams dominated the backfield touches against Chicago, garnering 15 more carries than the next-highest teammate while cashing in multiple touchdowns for third time in 2025. Los Angeles' primary back had reached 20 carries just three times in the regular season, so it would make sense to see a more-balanced approach out of the backfield against the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game. Williams provides enough of a floor in fantasy whether or not he is sharing touches with Corum, which should make the former the preferred option in DFS formats against Seattle next Sunday.