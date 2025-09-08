Williams carried the ball 18 times for 66 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 14-9 victory over the Texans.

It wasn't the most efficient of games from Williams, but he rewarded fantasy managers with the only rushing score of the contest from either side. Another positive takeaway was the backfield touch distribution, with backup RB Blake Corum poaching just two touches from the starter all game. Williams entered this year's drafts as a safe RB1 option, and Sunday's results only confirm that status moving forward. Look for the Notre Dame product to continue dominating the backfield touches in a road matchup against the Titans next Sunday.