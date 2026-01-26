Williams handled 10 carries for 39 yards while catching both of his targets for 22 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game.

Williams paced the Rams with 10 carries in the NFC Championship Game, but it was backup Blake Corum (9-55-0) who led the team in rushing yards Sunday. The 24-year-old Williams finished with the higher fantasy score after cashing in one of QB Matthew Stafford's three touchdown passes in defeat. Williams churned out another strong fantasy campaign as the Rams' starter in 2025 after amassing 1,533 total yards and 13 combined touchdowns in 17 regular-season appearances. The Notre Dame product remains under contract with the Rams through 2028, and the fact that he out-touched Corum in all three of Los Angeles' playoff contests bodes well for Williams retaining the lead back role in 2026.