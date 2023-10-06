Williams (hip) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Philadelphia.

Williams hurt his hip in an overtime win over the Colts last week but never was expected to miss Sunday's matchup with the Eagles. He progressed from non-participation Wednesday to limited Thursday to a full practice Friday to close out the week. Ronnie Rivers took 11 touches for 57 yards from scrimmage last week, but overall Williams had dominated his team's RB snaps, carries and targets in a way that few other backs around the league can claim. It's the type of workload that keeps him on the RB1 map even with the Rams potentially down two starting offensive linemen (RG Joe Noteboom - out, LT Alaric Jackson - questionable) against one of the better defensive fronts in the league.