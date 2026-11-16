Williams rushed 12 times for 23 yards and brought in two of five targets for nine yards in the Rams' 34-6 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Williams was held well under 4.0 yards per carry for the third consecutive game, but Sunday's performance was particularly alarming in that he averaged a minuscule 1.9 yards per carry. In contrast, Blake Corum (17-100-1) and Ronnie Rivers (15-81-0) both had multiple productive runs on the way to efficient afternoons, making Williams' struggles stand out all the more. With Corum particularly playing well in the last several weeks, Williams could be relegated to a clear complementary role in a Week 12 Thanksgiving Eve home showdown with the Packers on Nov. 25 following a Week 11 bye.