Williams rushed 19 times for 106 yards and caught one of two targets for minus-1 yard in Sunday's 28-22 NFC divisional-round loss to the Eagles. He also lost a fumble.

Williams set the tone early by picking up a fourth-and-1 from Philadelphia's 10-yard line with a four-yard run on the opening drive to set up a Tyler Higbee touchdown catch three plays later. The standout running back added a 30-yard run in the third quarter to set up a Joshua Karty field goal that tied the game at 13-13, but Williams lost a critical fumble with the Rams driving for a go-ahead score in the fourth quarter, kicking off a run of 12 consecutive Eagles points that proved too much for LA to overcome. Williams is scheduled to play the final season of his four-year rookie contract in 2025, but the 2022 fifth-round draft pick is an offseason extension candidate after racking up 2,831 scrimmage yards and 31 total touchdowns across the last two regular seasons.