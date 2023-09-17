Williams is expected to serve as the Rams' lead back Sunday against the 49ers after Jay Glazer reported on "Fox NFL Sunday" that Cam Akers will be a healthy inactive for the contest.

The Rams reportedly intend to entertain trading Akers, something they did last season before both parties were ultimately able to agree to a reunion. However, after Akers mustered just 29 yards on 22 carries in the Rams' Week 1 win over the Seahawks, he appears to have fallen out of favor again. Williams, meanwhile, carried 15 times for 52 yards and touchdowns while going without a reception on two targets. He looks worthy of a spot in fantasy lineups this week while he should have a clear path to plenty of volume out of the backfield.