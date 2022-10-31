Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Williams (ankle) may be activated from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Williams has been recovering from a high-ankle sprain that he sustained Week 1 and resided on IR since then. After the Rams designated him to return last Wednesday, he managed a pregame workout before this past Sunday's loss to the 49ers. With Cam Akers (personal) on the trade block, the composition of L.A.'s backfield is up in the air at the moment, with all of Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and practice squad member Ronnie Rivers getting in the mix Week 8. If Williams is able to join them Week 9, he could play an immediate role on passing downs.