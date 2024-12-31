Williams appears likely to sit out or handle a limited role in Sunday's game against the Seahawks, after head coach Sean McVay acknowledged Monday that the Rams are planning to rest key players in the regular-season finale, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports. "There's a handful of guys that could come to mind immediately, but I'm excited about seeing Blake Corum get a heavy workload," McVay said, when speaking about the Rams' approach for Week 18. "I'm excited to see what Cody Schrader is about. I've loved what I've seen from him in some of these practice settings. I think Blake has flashed in some of the opportunities that he's gotten."

The Rams are assured at least the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs and can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win over Seattle, but McVay suggested that the team's main priority in Week 18 will be avoiding injuries to top contributors heading into the postseason. Though McVay didn't explicitly say that Williams will be held out Sunday, the coach's comments about Corum and Schrader imply that Williams will see only light snaps, if he's not a healthy inactive for the contest. With 316 carries and 34 receptions through 16 games, Williams' touch count this season ranks second to only Philadelphia's Saquon Barkley (345 carries, 33 catches) among all running backs, so it makes sense for the Rams to build in some maintenance for the 24-year-old ahead of the playoffs. Expect Williams to reclaim his normal three-down workhorse role during the Rams' wild-card game.