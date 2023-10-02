Coach Sean McVay said Monday that Williams suffered a bruised hip during Sunday's overtime win in Indianapolis, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Williams put together the most productive performance of his career Week 4, accumulating 127 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on 28 touches. He also emerged from the contest with a health concern, which may result in some limitations in practice this week. Williams' status thus bears monitoring ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Eagles on Sunday.