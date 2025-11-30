Williams went to the locker room Sunday at Carolina with an apparent leg injury, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Williams removed himself from the game with 2:34 remaining in the first half following a five-yard run, after which trainers were examining his right leg. The exact nature of the issue isn't known, but he had seven carries for 39 yards and didn't haul in either of his two targets before his exit. Blake Corum will take over the Rams backfield for as long as Williams is sidelined.