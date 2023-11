Williams (ankle) was officially designated to return from IR on Wednesday.

Williams is thus slated to practice Wednesday and is in line to be available for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, barring any setbacks. In his looming return to action, Williams appears poised to claim a key role in the Rams' backfield in Week 12, with Royce Freeman and Zach Evans also in the mix after the team parted ways with Darrell Henderson on Tuesday.