Williams rushed twice for six yards during Sunday's 31-10 loss to the Chargers.

Williams set a season low in snap count, with just three offensive snaps during a game where Cam Akers continued to rejuvenate his career with a stellar 19-123-0 rushing line. More concerning for fantasy managers, Akers is also taking over as the passing down back in recent weeks, an area where Williams was expected to excel. Williams has just two receptions for 13 yards in his previous five games combined, while Akers boasts eight receptions for 75 yards in the same span. The Rams will be looking to play spoiler to the Seahawks in the season finale, but Akers will likely retain his role as a three-down back, relegating Williams to a pittance of touches once again.