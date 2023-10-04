Coach Sean McVay said that Williams (hip) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, but the absence is precautionary, as the running back is expected to play Sunday versus the Eagles, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports

Williams is coming off a career-best performance that included 127 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on 28 touches this past Sunday at Indianapolis. On Monday, McVay told Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site that Williams was tending to a bruised hip, which now is keeping him out of practice to kick off Week 5 prep. If McVay's comments Wednesday are taken at face value, Williams should mix into drills again Thursday and/or Friday, but there's a chance the second-year pro enters the weekend with a designation.