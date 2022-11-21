Williams rushed seven times for 36 yards and caught one of two targets for eight yards in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Saints.

Williams led the Rams' backfield in snap share, staying on the field for 35 snaps. That usage was more than Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson combined, and Williams used the opportunity to break off a 17-yard scamper in the third quarter that led to a Matt Gay field goal. While it may be hard to rely on any running back for the Rams from a fantasy perspective, Williams saw his playing time effectively double between Week 10 and 11, and the rookie may get more time to carve out a role with the Rams on the brink of a lost season.